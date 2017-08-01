Aug 1st, 2017

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

New Android Games

A Planet of Mine

A Planet of Mine is an engaging game combining exploration, mining, and strategy. Diverse species offer different advantages for planet development, challenge completion, and constructing civilizations in the game’s “Build” mode.

Beholder

In Beholder, a totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your job is to make the building a home for tenants.

Dear My Love

Dear My Love is a puzzle game. You must tap on points where the same money pictures intersect to combine the money. When you match the money they become bigger amounts. The goal is to get to the red ruby heart.

Driving School 2017

Driving School 2017 is the newest driving simulator that will teach you to drive many different cars. It features some amazing environments like cities, country roads, highways, deserts, mountains, and more. You can learn to drive a manual transmission with stick shift or keep to the classic automatic gearbox.

Drop Wizard Tower

The Shadow Order have captured all the Wizards in the land and they have the ancient egg too. What is a lone Wizard to do? Break free, defeat the evil shadow order and find that egg. Bring back the joy of arcades and join Teo and his wizard friends in this action packed, fun fueled platformer.

Eternal Card Game

Eternal Card Game combines the infinite possibilities of a deep strategy card game with the pace and polish of a modern video game. Build any deck you can imagine by freely mixing cards from an expanding collection, and plunge into lightning-fast battles. The only limits are your own creativity.

God of Block

Block monsters have invaded the peaceful temple of gods. You are the only human being who can protect the temple from the monsters. Save the temple under threat with powerful gods from the mythology, such as Zeus and Hercules.

Hades’ Star

Hades’ Star is a unique space strategy game where thousands of players participate in one shared galaxy. Explore your own, vast star system and face the mysterious Cerberus forces. Colonize numerous planets and watch them grow from lifeless rocks to central hubs of activity.

Hexasmash 2

Aim and shoot the balls at the hexagonal targets, using the dozens of awesome physics objects to clear a path or set up the perfect shot. See how many balls it takes you to smash all the targets. Destroy the blue hexagons to pass the level, and the green hexagons to unlock bonus levels.

Kraken Land

Kraken Land is a platform game that features a small Kraken that runs, jumps and destroys its enemies. Discover the different levels that combine platformer, adventure, and action. You can unlock incredible rewards to increase your power.

Launch – Space is hard

In this game, you have to launch a finicky rocket and get as high as humanly possible. There’s just one catch: The silly thing seems to be tipping over quite easily. Just tap left or right screen half to even it out and there you go, no biggie.

Layton’s Mystery Journal

Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.

Leap On!

Touch and hold to swing around the center while avoiding the black shapes. Grab power ups and enjoy causing chaos while getting the highest score you can. Leap, live and have fun. Experience one touch arcade gaming at its finest.

PixelTerra Lite

The world of PixelTerra is quite dangerous so you need to build a shelter, find some food supply and get ready to protect yourself from monsters in order to survive at least a couple of days. Then you can only hope that the walls of your shelter will be strong enough to withstand the onslaught.

Sherman the Alaskan Cow

Sherman the Alaskan Cow is a fun adventure-puzzle game with easy to pick up mechanics for everyone to play. Join Sherman the Alaskan Cow as he makes his way to the evil Moose Corp to save his fellow friends. Help him solve puzzles, explore hidden areas, and destroy enemies with a dead fish.

Snoopy Pop

Join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of your favorite Peanuts characters in Snoopy Pop. This is a delightful new bubble shooter with exciting game modes. Pop bubbles and explores all the fun the Peanuts Gang has in store for you.

Star Vikings Forever

In Star Vikings Forever you will build your team of space-faring Vikings to take on the evil scourge of intergalactic snails in a fun and a nearly endless stream of challenging puzzles. 8+ Hours of Story Mode packed with colorful characters and humorous dialog.

Tales of the Rays

In Tales of the Rays, Ix and Mileena are descended from a bloodline of Mirrists. Join them on an epic quest to revive their world, as they meet and learn from past Tales heroes. Explore dungeons full of treasures and deadly monsters across sprawling world maps.

Triple Agent

Triple Agent is a party game about deception and espionage for 5 or more players. All you need to play is a single Android device and a few friends. Each game is an intense 10 minutes of deception, cunning, and deduction.

Unlucky 13

Unlucky 13 is an endless block game, created for puzzle lovers of all ages. Give yourself a challenge, stay mentally fit, and unwind at the same time. No timer and no countdowns. Use your calculation and perception skills and a wide range of tactics to dominate the board.

VECTOR POP

Vector Pop is a very simple 2D pump-up-the-jam neon arcade game inspired by Fresh Prince & all things 90s design. Experience the colourful pop explosion as a triangle racing through a crazy neon world of 90s graphics while collecting Beats and trying to staying alive by dodging stuff.

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Slice, lob and hit your best top spin as you take on the world’s best and compete against 50 players in 18 stadiums around the globe. Build concentration by making plays that match your player’s style; unleashing a super shot that will make your opponent sweat. Enjoy hours of game play through different modes, shots, and courts.

WWE Tap Mania

In WWE Tap Mania, the action never stops. Become a WWE Superstar and battle alongside WWE’s greatest Superstars and Legends. Collect Superstar cards, build your deck, and rise up to become the WWE Champion. Get in the ring and unleash the mania.

Pokemon GO Updates

Pokemon GO had a very eventful month. The first ever Pokemon GO Fest took place in Chicago, but it was a big disaster. The good news is a long-awaited feature finally rolled out. You can catch Legendary Pokemon by joining raid battles. So far they have released a couple Legendaries, but more are on the way.

local_offer    Best Android Apps   Best Games of the Month  

