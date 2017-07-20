Jul 20th, 2017

Oh yeah: it’s happening, folks. Legendary Pokemon are finally ready to be caught in Pokemon GO, and you’ll be able to get your first shot this weekend.

It all begins this Saturday, July 22nd at the Pokemon GO Festival. The festival takes place in Grant Park, Chicago where attendees will band together to catch as many Pokemon as they can. If they catch enough, they’ll unlock the ability to participate in the epic raid battle to take down the legendary, though we don’t exactly know which one it’ll be just yet.

Can’t make it to Chicago? Fret not: once those folks do the deed at Grant Park, you and your friends can participate in epic raid battles on July 23rd at your local gyms to catch one of your own. It sounds like you’re going to have to find some really dedicated people to pull it off, though, so be sure to start calling around town to see who’ll be putting their trainer caps on and where they’ll be.

[via Pokemon]
local_offer    Niantic   Pokemon Go   The Pokemon Company  

stars Further Reading

Pokémon GO celebrates first anniversary with global events

Pokemon GO's new Gym battles and Boss Raids revealed

Pokemon Go passes 750 million downloads

Did Pokemon GO make you more healthy?

Pokemon GO Summer update

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

6

more_vertMore Pixel XL 2 rumors surface
closeThe Pixel XL 2 is slated to have an always-on display and other display features

A new series of leaks suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will feature an always-on display, while Google Assistant can be activated just by squeezing the frame when the device’s screen is off.

7

more_vertWireless charging Moto Mod available
closeThe new wireless charging Moto Mod is now available for $40

Motorola announced a couple new Moto Mods alongside the Moto Z2 Play back in June. One of the more useful Mods was a Style Shell with wireless charging built in.

8

more_vertGoogle Backup and Sync released
closeGoogle Drive can now backup your desktop content to Photos and Drive

The new feature for Google Drive is called “Backup and Sync.” It’s an app for Mac and Windows that backs up files and photos. This new app replaces the old Google Photos uploader and can do a lot more.

9

more_vertSamsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9
closeSamsung Galaxy S9 could use the same exact display as the S8/S8+

Samsung is reportedly planning to use the same Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 for next year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, only with one big new feature…

10

more_vertRumor Roundup: Moto Z2 Force
closeHere’s everything we know about the Moto Z2 Force so far

The Moto Z2 Force is due to be unveiled on July 25th, and we’re here to take a look at everything we’ve seen regarding what the device is expected to bring to the market once it is launched.