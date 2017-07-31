Jul 31st, 2017

We’re coming up on an exciting time of the year, as new devices are nearing their official launch. These include the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Pixel 2/XL 2, and the LG V30.

Additionally, this time of the year means we are getting closer to IFA 2017, where some OEM’s plan to announce devices and accessories that have been in the works. One such device is the LG V30, which is expected to be the first LG device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

A new report from Android Authority claims that the V30 will launch on August 31st when LG will be holding its IFA 2017 press conference. From there, the device will go on sale in South Korea starting on September 15th.

As for a US launch, the shared internal document seemingly confirms that pre-orders for the V30 will open in the US on September 17th, ahead of the official launch date of September 28th. For those living abroad, it seems there’s no specific mention of a European launch, but the document does state that the V30’s global launch will also commence on September 28th.

As for what we’re expecting from the V30, it seems that LG will be taking a more conservative approach with this device. Previous renders and leaks have confirmed that the secondary display will be removed, in favor of the 2:1 aspect ratio display found on the LG G6.

We are also expecting to see LG implement the dual-camera setup that has been in use for some time, although the specifics of the camera sensors is currently unknown. The fingerprint sensor will also be making a return, placed on the rear of the device below the camera module.

The fanboys and fangirls of the LG VX lineup will be disappointed to learn that it’s unlikely that LG will keep the removable battery, opting for a sealed product. This opens the door for a better water resistance rating, without worrying about messing up any internals.

Let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’ll be interested to pick one up for yourself, or if you’ll be opting for the Galaxy Note 8 or Pixel XL 2.

[Android Authority]
local_offer    IFA 2017   LG   LG V30  

stars Further Reading

Moto Z2 Force vs Best Alternatives

ZeroLemon cases for Galaxy S8/S8+/LG G6 now available

The LG V30 is coming on August 31st

LG Q6 series announced

New renders show off the LG V30

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertHuawei has high hopes for the Mate 10
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is poised to take down the iPhone 8

In a recent interview, Huawei’s chief of the consumer division claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 would be looking to take on the iPhone 8 directly.

4

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

5

more_vertGoogle Play beats Apple App Store in downloads, but not in spending
closeGoogle Play leads the Apple App Store in downloads, but people still spend more money on iOS

It’s probably no surprise that the Google Play Store is absolutely crushing the Apple App Store in app downloads, but iOS is still where the money is at.

6

more_vertPoor LG G6 sales cause $117 million loss for LG
closeLG’s mobile division reports $117 million loss thanks to LG G6’s poor sales

LG’s quarterly financial results reveal their mobile division is still struggling with sales and high component costs.

7

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

9

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

10

more_vertHuawei drops the price of the Mate 9
closeHuawei drops the price on two of its more popular devices

Huawei has permanently discounted the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X, bringing the price down to $459 and $199, respectively.