We’re coming up on an exciting time of the year, as new devices are nearing their official launch. These include the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , Pixel 2/XL 2, and the LG V30.

Additionally, this time of the year means we are getting closer to IFA 2017, where some OEM’s plan to announce devices and accessories that have been in the works. One such device is the LG V30, which is expected to be the first LG device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

A new report from Android Authority claims that the V30 will launch on August 31st when LG will be holding its IFA 2017 press conference. From there, the device will go on sale in South Korea starting on September 15th.

As for a US launch, the shared internal document seemingly confirms that pre-orders for the V30 will open in the US on September 17th, ahead of the official launch date of September 28th. For those living abroad, it seems there’s no specific mention of a European launch, but the document does state that the V30’s global launch will also commence on September 28th.

As for what we’re expecting from the V30, it seems that LG will be taking a more conservative approach with this device. Previous renders and leaks have confirmed that the secondary display will be removed, in favor of the 2:1 aspect ratio display found on the LG G6 .

We are also expecting to see LG implement the dual-camera setup that has been in use for some time, although the specifics of the camera sensors is currently unknown. The fingerprint sensor will also be making a return, placed on the rear of the device below the camera module.

The fanboys and fangirls of the LG VX lineup will be disappointed to learn that it’s unlikely that LG will keep the removable battery, opting for a sealed product. This opens the door for a better water resistance rating, without worrying about messing up any internals.

Let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’ll be interested to pick one up for yourself, or if you’ll be opting for the Galaxy Note 8 or Pixel XL 2.

[Android Authority]