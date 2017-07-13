Jul 13th, 2017

Over the past few months, we have been seeing more and more information leaked and rumored when it comes to LG”s 2nd-half flagship, the LG V30. There were some rumors which suggested that we might see a slide-out secondary display, while others suggested that LG would take a more conservative approach. In fact, just this week we saw a new set of renders which showed a similar, but more refined, design to that of the LG G6.

Well, the speculation and rumors will be coming to an end soon, as LG has started sending out invitations for an event on August 31st at IFA 2017. The invite obviously shows a display with rounded corners, leading us to deduce that we’ll be seeing an 18:9 display with the V30 once it’s unveiled.

However, it seems that early rumors were true, as there’s not even a hint of a secondary display to be found on the invite. This likely means that LG will be forgoing the secondary display, in favor of a more traditional design. This will help LG take on the likes of the Galaxy Note 8, without having to worry about any other gimmicks.

We’re about a month and a half away from the start of IFA 2017 and LG’s announcement, so in the meantime, let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’ll be looking to get one.

[Droid Life]
