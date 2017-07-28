Jul 28th, 2017

LG has hit a bit of a stumbling block recently, trying to recover from the failure of the LG G5. The company released its financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and while the home appliances arm of the company is doing well, its mobile division reported an operating loss of $0.12 billion on revenue of $2.39 billion.

Those numbers are about the same as the Q2 2016, which LG says can be attributed to lower than expected sales of LG flagship devices and rising component costs. Component costs are one reason why LG decided to opt to put last year’s Snapdragon 821 into its first flagship of 2017, instead of doing for the Snapdragon 835. Despite that, the company’s mass market phones have performed well in North America, bringing 13% more sales than a year ago.

LG says it expects to see an uptick of sales in the third quarter with the launch of new devices including the upcoming LG V30 and the new rumored LG Q series. Perhaps LG has learned their lesson that including last year’s processor when going up against other flagships just isn’t feasible when most people want the latest and the greatest.

The inclusion of the Snapdragon 821 prevented me from considering the LG G6 as a handset this year, how about you?

stars Further Reading

Leaked Sharp AQUOS S1 looks identical to the Essential Phone

Moto GamePad Mod is a Verizon exclusive

How to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store

YouTube Red and Google Play Music to merge

Best Phones With microSD July 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertDEAL: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8
closeDEAL: Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung and Best Buy are both offering up to $300 on either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to celebrate the launch of the Coral Blue color variant.

3

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

4

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

5

more_vertCricket offering 2 unlimited lines for $80/month
closeCricket is offering 2 unlimited data lines for $80/month

Cricket is offering two unlimited lines for only $80/month, but there’s some small print that makes this deal a lot less attractive than it appears.

6

more_vertThe Pixel 2 may feature the Snapdragon 836
closeThe Pixel 2 is said to feature Qualcomm’s next processor

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 processor which provides 10% faster performance than its predecessor.

7

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

8

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

9

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.