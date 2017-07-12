LG has announced a brand new line of mid-range devices called Q6. The Q6 series includes three devices at launch, all of which fall firmly in the mid-range category. These devices have one big thing to set them apart from other mid-range phones.

The LG Q6, LG Q6 Plus, and LG Q6a all have 5.5-inch 18:9 displays like the LG G6 . The resolution is 2160 x 1080 and they have slim bezels and rounded corners like the G6 as well. Even the frames are made of metal, so you’re getting a quality design and build.

Under the hood is where the Q6 becomes mid-range. All three have the Snapdragon 435 processor. The Q6 Plus has 4GB of RAM, Q6 has 3GB, and Q6a has 2GB. Similarly, storage starts at 64GB and ends at 16GB. All three have the same 5MP front and 13MP back cameras, and same 3,000 mAh battery.

The phones will launch with Android 7.1.1 and a variety of colors. LG didn’t give any details on price and availability. Expect the phones to launch in August and more countries to be added later.