Feb 15th, 2017

We’ve already seen a slew of information revealed and leaked regarding the LG G6. It’s like someone uncapped the fire hydrant, and the hits keep on coming. According to some new Geekbench results, the LG G6 may in fact be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor.

Initial speculation regarding the device was that LG would be taking advantage of the Snapdragon 835, which was unveiled late last year. However, reports have surfaced suggesting that Samsung is hoarding the supply for the Galaxy S8 lineup.

These results revealed 3 different LG devices, all being powered by either the Snapdragon 820 or 821, 4GB of RAM, and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat. The various scores put the devices up marginally compared to the LG G5, which would be a bit off from what we are expecting from the first of many 2017 flagships.

Regardless, MWC 2017 is scheduled to kick off in less than 2 weeks, so we don’t have to wait much longer before learning more about the LG G6. Let us know in the comments what you think about the G6 and if you would still get one even if it doesn’t feature the latest and greatest processor.

[Geekbench]

 
local_offer    LG   LG G6  

stars Further Reading

LG G6 might feature a high capacity battery

New LG G6 teasers

LG G6 with Quad DAC

DEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile

LG Watch Syle and Sport now available

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

2

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

3

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

6

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

7

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

8

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

9

more_vertEverything we know about the LG G6
closeHere’s everything we know so far about the LG G6

With Mobile World Congress 2017 looming, we take a look at all of the rumors surrounding the LG G6 and what could be coming from LG’s 2017 flagship.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.