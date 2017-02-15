We’ve already seen a slew of information revealed and leaked regarding the LG G6. It’s like someone uncapped the fire hydrant, and the hits keep on coming. According to some new Geekbench results, the LG G6 may in fact be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor.

Initial speculation regarding the device was that LG would be taking advantage of the Snapdragon 835, which was unveiled late last year. However, reports have surfaced suggesting that Samsung is hoarding the supply for the Galaxy S8 lineup.

These results revealed 3 different LG devices, all being powered by either the Snapdragon 820 or 821, 4GB of RAM, and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat. The various scores put the devices up marginally compared to the LG G5 , which would be a bit off from what we are expecting from the first of many 2017 flagships.

Regardless, MWC 2017 is scheduled to kick off in less than 2 weeks, so we don’t have to wait much longer before learning more about the LG G6. Let us know in the comments what you think about the G6 and if you would still get one even if it doesn’t feature the latest and greatest processor.

