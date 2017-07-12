Jul 12th, 2017

As we near the latter half of the Summer, the steam is beginning to pick up for devices such as the Galaxy Note 8, Pixel 2 lineup, and the LG V30. The last couple of months have been fruitful when it comes to leaks for the V30, including various renders and information being shared.

Thanks to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, we now have a new 360-degree render of the device, which shows us a very conservative effort. In fact, the V30 looks more like a refined LG G6 than the LG V20. Perhaps most surprising is the disappearance of the secondary display which has made the LG’s “V” series one of the most anticipated options of the year.

Other rumors regarding the LG V30 include that the display will be slightly larger than that of the LG G6, while measuring in at about 6-inches. As expected, the V30 will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with the fingerprint scanner placed in the same place as the G6.

Finally, while it seems that the removable battery is long gone from the V30, LG will be looking to keep some fans happy with wireless charging and the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack. We are expecting to see the LG V30 unveiled on August 31st, which is the day before IFA 2017 is slated to begin.

Let us know what you think about these latest renders and if you’ll be interested in the LG V30 once it’s made official.

