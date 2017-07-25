With the announcement of the Moto Z2 Force, you’re probably wondering how much it’ll cost once it makes its way to store shelves. Thankfully we already that answer.

Motorola is letting the thing go for $799, though you may be able to find it a tad cheaper through carriers depending on who you’re with. Here’s a full list of known offers so far:

Motorola: Finance for $33.33 per month or $799 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time.

Finance for $33.33 per month or $799 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time. Verizon: $15 per month for 24 months or $756 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time. (Monthly price represents $396 in bill credits over 24 months).

$15 per month for 24 months or $756 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time. (Monthly price represents $396 in bill credits over 24 months). AT&T: $27 per month for 30 months, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time.

$27 per month for 30 months, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time. T-Mobile: $30 per month for 24 months, or $750 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time, plus a buy one, get one free offer.

$30 per month for 24 months, or $750 outright, comes with a free projector Moto Mod for a limited time, plus a buy one, get one free offer. Sprint: Details Coming Soon

Details Coming Soon Best Buy: Details Coming Soon

Compare that to, say, the $750 Galaxy S8 or the $650 HTC U11 , and it’s a pretty premium, though Motorola is every bit as justified in their pricing as anyone.

Worth the Money?

Knowing everything we know about the Moto Z2 Force right now, do you think it’s worth the money? Be sure to leave a vote in the poll below and expand on your thoughts with a comment straight ahead.