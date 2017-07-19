Online services have never been Nintendo’s strong side, but it’s something you need to have on a modern console. The Nintendo Switch’s online service is getting a companion app for you phone, which should make using it a lot easier.

The app is available now in the Play Store, but it’s not working yet. When Nintendo flips the switch (no pun intended) you’ll be able to organize lobbies and chat with your friends. Perfect timing for the launch of Splatoon 2. The app is the only way you can chat with your friends since the Switch doesn’t support that type of communication.

If you install the app right now it says there’s “Server Maintenence” going on. We expect the app to start working when Splatoon 2 is launched. Download it now to be ready.

