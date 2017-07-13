Jul 13th, 2017

Google Drive is already one of the leading cloud storage and backup services, but today it gets even better. Last month, Google teased a new backup feature that would allow users to do full PC backups. The feature was scheduled to arrive at the end of June, but we’re getting it a little late instead.

The new feature for Google Drive is called “Backup and Sync.” It’s an app for Mac and Windows that backs up files and photos. This new app replaces the old Google Photos uploader and can do a lot more. All you have to do is choose the folders to backup and Drive will do the rest.

Files will be sent to Google Drive, photos will be sent to Google Photos. You can even sync USB and SD card drives. The one thing to keep in mind is you’ll probably fill up your Drive quickly if you’re constantly syncing files. You may need to upgrade your cloud storage.

Download Backup and Sync for Windows and Mac.
