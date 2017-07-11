Amazon Prime Day is officially upon us, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far today is on eBay. The official Google Store has a pretty insane deal on the Google Home and 2nd Gen Chromecast Video. For a limited time, you can get a Google Home and Chromecast for just $99.

That would be a pretty sweet deal on the Google Home alone, but the fact that you also get a Chromecast is the cherry on top. These devices are brand new, not refurbished like you would expect. At the writing of the article, over 3,000 haver been sold in 24 hours. There is a limited quantity available, so don’t wait too long.

$99 still too much for you? Learn how to make your own with stuff you probably have at home.

