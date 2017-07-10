Jul 10th, 2017

Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 11th, but some deals are opening a few hours early on July 10th. The company has given us a sneak preview of what to expect from some of the deals that will be available, including 40% off Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire tablet deals, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Deals

Prime Day TV Discounts

Amazon has given us a sneak peek at some of the TV deals that will be available during Prime Day, including the following:

  • Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99
  • 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch
  • 32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99
  • 40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99
  • 55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99
  • Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card

Click here to see the full list of Prime Day TV discounts.

Of course, lots of third party manufacturers will be offering great deals on their products, too. RAVPower is a popular smartphone accessory manufacturer and they’ve been gracious enough to provide us with a full look at their deals ahead of time, so you can see what to snag before it’s available.

Remember, this is only a small teaser of everything that will be on sale starting July 11th.

RAVPower

Anker

Heads up, Anker decided to start the celebration early and these deals are live right now with the coupon codes.
