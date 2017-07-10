Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 11th, but some deals are opening a few hours early on July 10th. The company has given us a sneak preview of what to expect from some of the deals that will be available, including 40% off Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire tablet deals, and more.
Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99
- Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99
- Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99
- Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories
Prime Day TV Discounts
Amazon has given us a sneak peek at some of the TV deals that will be available during Prime Day, including the following:
- Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99
- 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch
- 32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99
- 40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99
- 55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99
- Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card
Click here to see the full list of Prime Day TV discounts.
Of course, lots of third party manufacturers will be offering great deals on their products, too. RAVPower is a popular smartphone accessory manufacturer and they’ve been gracious enough to provide us with a full look at their deals ahead of time, so you can see what to snag before it’s available.
Remember, this is only a small teaser of everything that will be on sale starting July 11th.
RAVPower
- RAVPower 20100mAh QC 3.0 power bank with Type-C port – $57.99 ($45) – July 10th 9PM EST
- RAVPower 20100mAh Charger with QC 3.0 & USB-C Port – $49.99 ($39) starting 3:30 AM EST
- RAVPower 12000mAh Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank – $29.99 ($23) starting 9:30AM EST
- RAVPower 26800mAh PD Charger with 30W Type-C Port – $79.99 ($63) starting 1:30PM EST
Anker
Heads up, Anker decided to start the celebration early and these deals are live right now with the coupon codes.
- Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger – $34.99 after code ANKPWR6
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger – $19.99 after code PRIME228
- USB Type C Cable, Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft) – $10.99 after code PRIME169
- Anker Classic Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $23.79 after code prim7908
- Anker Selfie Stick – $12.79 after code PRIMESEF
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones – $25.99 after code PRIME271
- Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit – $9.99 after code PRIME730
- Anker Multi-Angle Aluminum Stand for Smartphones – $7.99 after code BEST77AN