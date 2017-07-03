While we anxiously await the return of the Moto X lineup with the Moto X4, a new report claims the device will be made available through Google’s MVNO, Project Fi. Last week, we saw the MVNO state that a new “mid-tier” device would be coming to the carrier later this year. However, there was no mention as to who the device would be coming from.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

Some (myself included) assumed this was a tip that Google would look to get into the mid-range market with its next lineup of Pixel devices. However, Evan Blass of VentureBeat claims that won’t be the case.

Instead, the Moto X4 is likely to be that device to make waves for current and potential Project Fi subscribers. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information available regarding the Moto X4, other than leaks confirming the moniker, while also confirming the device to reside in the mid-range market.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the Moto X4 sooner rather than later, as Motorola and Lenovo look to make waves in the 2nd half of 2017.

[VentureBeat]