Jun 29th, 2017

Google’s first foray into offering cellular service has been pretty solid so far, offering affordable plans, a simple app to manage everything, and great customer service. The only thing holding back Project Fi is the limited amount of devices that are compatible with the service.

Because Project Fi relies on both T-Mobile and Sprint networks, it’s traditionally been exclusive to Google’s own Nexus/ Pixel devices given their wide support for US carrier bands — but that might soon change.

In a tweet today, Project Fi’s Twitter account responded to a customer looking for a less expensive device through the service. According to Project Fi, they have plans to offer a mid-tier device from an unnamed hardware partner later this year.

The big question is whether Google could be hinting at their own mid-range Nexus/Pixel branded device, or a less exciting regular ‘ol Android phone from another manufacturer (i.e., a non-Pixel), something that would be a first for the service.

In either case, we’re intrigued and hope to learn more in the coming week.

via Twitter
local_offer    Google Pixel 2   Project Fi  

stars Further Reading

Project Fi introduces Group Repay

Free Google Home with Pixel purchase, 50% off silicone case

Be careful buying a Pixel after it was purchased through Project Fi

Project Fi integration coming to Google Voice soon?

Project Fi's referral program is extended indefinitely

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

2

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

3

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

4

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 23, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

7

more_vertHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]
closeHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]

The HTC U11 is said to have one of the best cameras on the market. We decided to put that to the test, pitting the phone against the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7.

8

more_vertArcheer Bluetooth Speaker Review
closeThis $70 Bluetooth speaker from Archeer is the best I’ve used in years

The Archeer 25W Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best options regardless of price, as it offers great sound and a great design which is perfect for almost any situation.

9

more_vertHTC U11 battery life is much better than the Galaxy S8
closeHTC U11 Battery Life Review: It’s great and blows the Galaxy S8 out of the water

We’ve been spending the last few weeks with the HTC U11 as our daily driver. During that time, we’ve gotten well acquainted with the phone and have a really good idea what to expect from the battery life. Spoiler: it’s really good. Check out our review for more.

10

more_vertEmoji 5.0 is official, here's all 56 new emoji coming soon
closeOfficial: These are the 56 new emoji coming soon to your Android device

Emoji 5.0 is now official which means we have the final list of 56 new emoji coming soon to your Android device. Now we just have to play the waiting game…