Jun 27th, 2017

While some of you were asleep, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor announced its latest device with the Honor 9. However, the company didn’t stop there as we are now seeing a new fitness tracker and lineup of headphones.

Starting with the fitness tracker, the Honor Band 3 features a 0.19-inch display, as well as a 3-axis accelerometer and PPG cardio tachometer. If you’re hoping that the Band 3 can help you track your swimming laps, then you should be happy to know that it comes with 5 ATM water resistance. Honor also included sleep tracking features to help you make sure you’re getting the best sleep possible.

Finally, Honor packed a 105mAh battery into the Band 3, and is rated for 30 days of usage. As for compatibility, the Honor Band 3 works with devices running at least Android 4.4 KitKat, and even iOS devices running at least iOS 8.0. The Honor Band 3 will launch in the UK for £59.99 (~$75).

In addition to the Honor Band 3, the company also announced two new pairs of headphones through a partnership with Monster. The Honor Monster Earphones are a more traditional set of headphones, but Monster and Honor have included its Pure Monster Sound and Super Wide Sound technologies to these headphones.

While there is not any active noise-cancelling included, Honor claims that there is “sound compensation and enhancement” included for a better sound. As for pricing, the Honor Monster Earphones will launch in the UK for £44.99 and will come in Dark Blue (pictured), Pearl White, or Red with Black.

The final announcement made during today’s even were the new Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones. The benefit of these headphones over the aforementioned Honor Monster Earphones comes in the sweat resistance. The Honor Sport headphones are rated for IPX5 sweat resistance, which will make sure they keep on rolling while you’re pumping iron.

Also included is a 137mAh battery, which Honor is rating for 11 hours of constant playback, which is quite impressive. Pricing for the Honor Sport’s will begin at £59.99 (~$75) once the headphones are made available. 

Let us know what you think about this new lineup of accessories and if you’re hoping to see the Honor 9 make an entrance into the US.

