Jun 27th, 2017

The next phone from Huawei’s Honor brand has been officially announced. The Honor 9 was shown off at an event in Germany today. Like the Honor 8, the Honor 9 continues the trend of premium aluminum and glass design and impressive specs for an affordable price.

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch display, which is pretty small for a flagship-level device. But we’re not complaining. It’s nice to see a more pocketable phone once in a while. The display is LCD with 1080p resolution. The Honor 9 is powered by the Kirin 960 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a 3200 mAh battery. It has 64GB of internal storage and a dual-camera set-up on the back.

Honor partnered with Monster to launch a feature called “Huawei Histin,” which brings new 3D sound and audio tuned to sound like Monster headphones. The Honor 9 will be available in the UK and mainland Europe in early July in blue, black, and gray. In the UK, it’ll cost £379.99 SIM-free and come with 4GB of RAM. In Europe, it starts at €449.99, and France and Italy will get a slightly upgraded version with 6GB of RAM.
