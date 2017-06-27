Oh no. It looks like yet another Google Play Music update has introduced yet another bug that makes it unusable for some. This time, it seems to crash if you happen to be using it to play your tunes over Bluetooth.

Thankfully, the fix for that one is easy: don’t use Bluetooth. Seriously, turn it off (and reboot your phone for good measure) and the app works again.

Of course, that’s nary a worthy solution for those who surround themselves with Bluetooth audio products. But if you have some wired alternatives lying around, this could be a nice reprieve while Google takes care of things on their end. As for whether that’s actually happening yet, we’re reaching out.