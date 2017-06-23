Jun 23rd, 2017

The HTC U11’s Edge Sense feature — the ability to launch apps or actions by squeezing the sides of the phone — is a neat little feature, but still somewhat limited (and somewhat gimmicky). HTC knows this which is why they have plans to soon expand this functionality by teaching Edge Sense a few new tricks.

In a video HTC uploaded to YouTube, the U11 will soon have the ability to zoom inside Google Maps, Google Photos, switch views inside Calendar, and more. HTC wouldn’t say when these new features would be released, only that they’re coming soon.

We don’t imagine it’ll be too much longer and since the app is on the Google Play Store, updating and pushing it out to the HTC U11 shouldn’t be nice and speedy. We’ll keep our eyes peeled.
local_offer    Edge Sense   HTC   HTC U11  

stars Further Reading

Flagship phones are lagging behind on the battery life race

Pixel 2 referenced in HTC U11

HTC U11 camera test and review [GALLERY]

OnePlus 5 vs Competition

The HTC U11 is coming in a new Solar Red color

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 16, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

3

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

4

more_vertLG G6 Sprint deal
closeDeal: Get the LG G6 for $120 at Best Buy if you’re a new Sprint customer

Best Buy has a killer deal on the LG G6 if you’re a new customer to Sprint. New customers can get the G6 from Best Buy for only $120.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone appears in the wild [VIDEO]
closeThe Essential Phone appears in the wild, showing off notifications [VIDEO]

A new video has surfaced which shows off the unreleased Essential Phone being used in the wild. From the video, you can see that the device receives notifications similarly to what is found on Android Nougat.

6

more_vertHere's the OnePlus 5 Early Drop code
closeHere’s the Early Drop code for the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 will be available in just a week’s time for anyone willing and able to throw their dollars over to the Shenzhen company, but you can buy it a full week earlier if you know the Early Drop code.

7

more_vertOnePlus 5 cheating benchmarks
closeOnePlus is cheating benchmarks again

OnePlus has a history of cheating on benchmarks, and despite saying specs aren’t important, they’re doing it again on the OnePlus 5. They were caught doing it with the OnePlus 3T, but apparently, they didn’t learn their lesson.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint placements
closeA new rumor claims the Galaxy Note 8 won’t have a front fingerprint scanner

According to the latest rumors, Samsung has decided against embedding the fingerprint scanner in the display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The problem has to do with screen brightness with the integrated sensor.

9

more_vertHow to make time lapse
closeHow to take an awesome time lapse with your Android phone

A time lapse is basically just a long video sped up into a shorter video, but that’s not the way you should do it. Time lapse apps will record short clips in intervals and stitch them together.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 vs Competition
closeOnePlus 5 vs Best Alternatives [SPECS]

The OnePlus 5 is the latest attempt to woo Android die-hards and regular consumers. As per usual, we like to compare new devices to the competition. For the OP5, that’s the HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, and Pixel.