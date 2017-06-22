A little over a week ago, the developers behind Nova Launcher introduced a workaround for its users to access the slide-out Google Now panel. However, this feature was limited to those running at least Android Marshmallow.

Image courtesy of Android Police

In order to bypass Google’s baked-in restrictions, you were required to download the Nova Google Companion application from APKMirror. After that was installed, you would be able to swipe right on your homescreen to access the Google Now Panel without needing to be on a Nexus or Pixel device, and still be able to use your favorite launcher.

It seems that a new update has been released, bringing the Nova Google Companion application to version 1.1. This update seemingly improves stability, but also adds support for devices running Android Lollipop, which is great news if your device is stuck in 2015.

If you want to download this latest update, hit the button below. Once downloaded, hit the link here to learn how to get everything working correctly on your current Android device.