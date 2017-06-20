The OnePlus 5 is official, which means the OnePlus 3T is now officially outdated. The tech world moves fast. OnePlus jumped from 3 to 5, so does that mean this is a major upgrade? Did OnePlus do enough to get people to upgrade to the OP5? Check out our handy chart below to see the two devices side by side.

These two phones are similar in a lot of ways, but there are a few key differences. One of the biggest changes is the camera. Instead of just one 16MP shooter, OnePlus has added a 20MP camera to go along with the 16MP camera. Two cameras for double the fun. We’ll have to see if the two cameras are better than the OnePlus 3T.

The processor is the next big difference. OnePlus went from the Snapdragon 821 to the brand new Snapdragon 835. RAM and storage are about the same, but you can opt for more RAM if you get the 128GB model. The improved processor should mean better performance, but that isn’t always the case. We’ll have to see how it performs in the real world.

The other specs are pretty much the same. You get the same size display with the same 1080p resolution. Battery size ever so slightly smaller. USB Type-C and Dash Charging are still present, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack. You still don’t get a microSD card slot or water resistance. Overall, the OP5 seems like a minimal upgrade.

Is it worth the upgrade?

So, is the OnePlus 5 worth the upgrade? It depends on how much you value the camera and performance improvements. Those are big upgrades for some people, but others won’t care as much. Water resistance is another thing that some people might care a lot about. Do you have the OnePlus 3T? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below!