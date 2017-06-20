Jun 20th, 2017

OnePlus 5 is here! We’ve been waiting for this launch for months now, and we finally get full details on the flagship killer’s latest work.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5 for those considering buying one.

OnePlus 5 Hardware and Specs

We felt OnePlus finally started living up to their flagship killer nickname as far back as the original OnePlus 3, but if there was any doubt left then the OnePlus 5 is looking to erase it.

What we have here is an all-metal phone complete with dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor, a nice sharp display, and a massive battery. We’re not going to lie and say the phone looks like the work of an original — OnePlus has been known to borrow design traits in recent years — but it does look good. (And for what it’s worth, they did say they went over 100 different design iterations before getting to this point.)

It should well run under the hood, too, with a Snapdragon 835 chipset alongside 6GB of RAM (and more, depending on market) running the show.

OnePlus 5 Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Memory: 6GB OR 8GB of RAM; 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage
  • Rear Camera: Dual 20MP (f/2.6) + 16MP (f/1.7)
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 3,300mAh Battery
  • Dimensions: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.25 mm, 153 g
  • Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/OxygenOS
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
  • Other Features: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port with Dash Charge, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

The device is available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray.

OnePlus 5 Software and Features

The OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS out of the box. Nothing special otherwise, as OnePlus prefers to let stock Android shine with their own tweaks sprinkled throughout. Learn more here.

OnePlus 5: Best Camera Ever?

Well, no, it probably isn’t the best smartphone camera ever, but it should certainly be the best camera OnePlus has ever built by far. The dual camera setup offers true zoom capabilities, with the secondary 16MP sensor having a wide aperture of f/1.7 to offer great

The dual camera setup offers true zoom capabilities, with the secondary 16MP sensor having a wide aperture of f/1.7 to offer great lowlight performance and better depth of field. The 20MP sensor’s f/2.6 aperture is plenty for your wide angle needs, too.

OnEPlus is using some neat tricks to provide up to 40% faster autofocus, as well as stitching algorithms to simulate the bokeh effect of a DSLR lens when it’s in Portrait Mode. More than 80% of the OnePlus 5’s development time went into the logic, algorithms, and other software bits that make the sensor shine, and it shows.

OnePlus 5 Cases and Accessories

The OnePlus 5 will have a number of Style Swap cases available upon release, including 2 wooden options, a carbon fiber option, and your typical regular silicone protective case. They also have an Otterbox protective case, a flip cover, a 3D tempered glass screen protector, and your choice of Bullet headphones in white or black.

Does It Have 3.5mm?

Yes. Yes, it does. This one was a huge talking point leading up to the launch of the OnePlus 5 with the company’s own CEO sending mixed signals, so it’s nice to get the final confirmation.

Where Can I Use It?

The OnePlus 5 is a worldphone, with LTE and GSM radios for most networks around the globe. For those in the US, AT&T and T-Mobile customers enjoy full compatibility, while there may be partial compatibility on CDMA carriers like Verizon.

Here’s a full list of its network radios, so consult with your carrier and see what’s possible!

  • FDD LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
  • TDD LTE: Band 38/39/40/41
  • TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
  • UMTS(WCDMA): Band 1/2/4/5/8
  • CDMA EVDO: BC0
  • GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

OnePlus 5 Price and Release Date

The OnePlus 5 costs $479 to start. At that price, it’s vastly undercutting competition like the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 while offering a similar level of hardware.

As for when you can get it, OnePlus is offering it through open sales much sooner than usual. The soonest you can get it is June 21st if — and only if — you have an Early Drop code. It’ll be available June 27th otherwise.
