Jun 20th, 2017

With the OnePlus 5’s grand debut, you’re probably curious about everything packed inside that makes it go. There’s quite a bit here for its modest $479 starting price.

OnePlus 5 Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Memory: 6GB OR 8GB of RAM; 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage
  • Rear Camera: Dual 20MP (f/2.6) + 16MP (f/1.7)
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 3,300mAh Battery
  • Dimensions: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.25 mm, 153 g
  • Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/OxygenOS
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
  • Other Features: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port with Dash Charge, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

Flagship Killer?

While we can’t know just yet how good the OnePlus 5 will end up being, do you think it has what it takes to be the flagship killer at its price point? Hit us with your thoughts below.
