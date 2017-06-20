OnePlus 5 Specs

With the OnePlus 5 ’s grand debut, you’re probably curious about everything packed inside that makes it go. There’s quite a bit here for its modest $479 starting price.

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED Display

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Memory: 6GB OR 8GB of RAM; 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage

Rear Camera: Dual 20MP (f/2.6) + 16MP (f/1.7)

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 3,300mAh Battery

Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/OxygenOS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Other Features: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port with Dash Charge, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

Flagship Killer?

While we can’t know just yet how good the OnePlus 5 will end up being, do you think it has what it takes to be the flagship killer at its price point? Hit us with your thoughts below.