Jun 15th, 2017

Amazon has announced the Dash Wand, yet another new product with Alexa inside. For $20 — which is essentially free when you consider they include a $20 credit off your next purchase — you get a handy little wand that can be used to help you order groceries and household essentials.

The way it works is simple: you can either scan a product barcode to add it to your Amazon cart, or simply speak it to Alexa and have her do it. You can say things like “Alexa, order paper towels,” or if you have the packaging in front of you, scan its barcode. Works all the same.

You can keep stuffing your cart with as much stuff as you want, or ask Alexa to check you out when you’re done. This magic is most prominent and wowing for AmazonFresh members, who are also getting 90 days free ($14.99 thereafter) for scheduled grocery deliveries.

This is a great product for those like me who loved the idea of the Amazon Dash Buttons, but were apprehensive about going all in as that meant needing to stock up on tons of unsightly buttons. Sure, they’re often freely attainable — and a measly $5 otherwise — but having this one Dash Wand that can do the same thing as a million Dash Buttons and a whole lot more makes it a much more palatable purchase.

If that’s not enough, the Dash Wand is a pretty capable Alexa handheld otherwise, with its ability to execute the same 10,000+ skills you’ll find on an Amazon Echo. And it has the perfect solution for storage so you’ll never wonder where it is: the magnet on its backside will stick it firmly to your fridge.

Unfortunately, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to even order one of these, but that’s all the more reason to consider signing up on top of the other great incentives Amazon has to do so. Head here to order one if it sounds like something you want in your life.
