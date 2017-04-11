If nostalgia alone wasn’t enough to rekindle your interest in Nokia, perhaps the company’s software plans will be. Per Ekman, HMD’s vice president of the Middle East and North Africa, says the company’s aim is to provide the fastest updates.

“Most of the smartphones in the market do not have the Android OS in the way it should be,” he said, according to Know Your Mobile. “Vendors are adding a skin on top of the OS. Consumers have the right to have the latest version of the OS, and we will be pushing the latest version and the patches as soon as it is available from Google.”

He also apparently suggested they and Google are actually working together to make this happen, so Nokia phones could potentially be on par with Nexus and Pixel devices as far as update timing is concerned. That’s a lofty promise, but it’s one Nokia apparently thinks will help them regain some fame and reemerge as a respectable global contender.

It all sounds great, but we’d be irresponsible not to address the elephant in the room, that being that Samsung — the company best known for their bastardization of Android and slow (but slowly getting better) update rollouts — is still the king of Android land.

That’s not to suggest Nokia couldn’t earn themselves a staunch following with this philosophy, but we’re guessing it’ll take a whole lot more than fast updates to go from cult following to the chart-topping performance they once enjoyed many moons ago. It’s a good start, at least.