Apr 11th, 2017

If nostalgia alone wasn’t enough to rekindle your interest in Nokia, perhaps the company’s software plans will be. Per Ekman, HMD’s vice president of the Middle East and North Africa, says the company’s aim is to provide the fastest updates.

“Most of the smartphones in the market do not have the Android OS in the way it should be,” he said, according to Know Your Mobile. “Vendors are adding a skin on top of the OS. Consumers have the right to have the latest version of the OS, and we will be pushing the latest version and the patches as soon as it is available from Google.”

He also apparently suggested they and Google are actually working together to make this happen, so Nokia phones could potentially be on par with Nexus and Pixel devices as far as update timing is concerned. That’s a lofty promise, but it’s one Nokia apparently thinks will help them regain some fame and reemerge as a respectable global contender.

It all sounds great, but we’d be irresponsible not to address the elephant in the room, that being that Samsung — the company best known for their bastardization of Android and slow (but slowly getting better) update rollouts — is still the king of Android land.

That’s not to suggest Nokia couldn’t earn themselves a staunch following with this philosophy, but we’re guessing it’ll take a whole lot more than fast updates to go from cult following to the chart-topping performance they once enjoyed many moons ago. It’s a good start, at least.
local_offer    Google   Nokia  

stars Further Reading

Google Home multi-user support coming soon

Google taps LG for flexible OLED panels

Verizon's Pixels get Android 7.1.2

Google Search gets screenshot editing

Daydream View picks up new features

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

7

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

8

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

10

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!