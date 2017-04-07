Need a little something to help you keep track of your runs and workouts? Meet the Polar M430. It’s an affordable fitness watch that’ll run you just $230.

For that amount, you’re getting a monochromatic smartwatch that’ll read your heart rate, integrated GPS for charting and tracking your runs, and it also features a waterproof design.

The bread will be in its software, with Polar taking your data to help you get the most out of your workout with training guidance and goal tracking. There are no shipment expectations just yet, but you can sign up at Polar’s site to make sure you stay in the know.