Huawei is still testing the Android Wear 2.0 update on their original Huawei Watch, and with that comes word from the company that it may pick up some unexpected functionality.

The watch has NFC, though it has been dormant all this time. According to a statement sent to AusDroid, the functionality will be enabled through the update, and we may see Android Pay on the thing. Google is said to be overseeing testing in that regard.

We’re not sure what sort of pitfalls the testing could succumb to that would keep this from happening, but we’re hoping that all things go well and Huawei Watch users will get an awesome new feature in the weeks ahead.