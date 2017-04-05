Apr 5th, 2017

Remember YouTube TV? It’s Google’s new service that allows you to pay for live access to traditional TV channels over the internet, and it’s now available in select markets.

For $35 per month, you get access to over 40 stations, including big names like CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC, ESPN, FX, The CW, AMC (coming soon), and more. It’s a great alternative for cord cutters who want access to basic programming but don’t want to get locked into an expensive premium cable offering paying for hundreds of channels you probably don’t watch.

YouTube TV is only available in select markets for now, including New York City, LA, San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Another caveat is that you can only watch YouTube TV either through the website or on the YouTube TV app, which means watching your content on an actual TV requires a Chromecast or a video hookup from your PC to your TV. That’s a temporary downside, though, with Google looking to bring the apps to more platforms in due time.

For now, if you’re lucky enough to live in one of the launch markets and you want to give it a go, head to YouTube TV to get started. Need to compare it to alternatives? We’ve got comparisons for YouTube TV up against the likes of Sling and DirecTV Now right here.
