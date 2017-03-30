Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8 Plus) were finally made official. Today, you can already pre-order the devices from the four major U.S. carriers, Best Buy, and Amazon. Pre-orders are scheduled to arrive on doorsteps April 21st. It will also be available in stores on April 21st. Hit the links below to pre-order from your retailer of choice.

AT&T

Galaxy S8: $749.99/$25/month for 30 months

Galaxy S8+: $849.99/$28.34/month for 30 months

Sprint

Galaxy S8: $744.00/$31.25/month for 24 months

Galaxy S8+: $844.00/$35.42/month for 24 months

T-Mobile

Galaxy S8: $750.00/$30/month for 24 months with $30 down

Galaxy S8+: $850.00/$30/month for 24 months with $130 down

Verizon

Galaxy S8: $720.00/$30/month for 24 months

Galaxy S8+: $840.00/$35/month for 24 months

Best Buy

Amazon