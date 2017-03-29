Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Deliver Stunning Infinity Display, Connected Ecosystem of Services and Intelligent Interface On sale in the United States on April 21; preorders begin March 30 with exclusive offer

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 29, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America Inc., introduces the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which push the boundaries of traditional smartphones with seamless hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. With a stunning Infinity Display for immersive viewing experiences and the introduction of new services and apps, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ bring a new level of functionality and convenience, opening up a galaxy of possibilities.

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

See and Experience More

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ build on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and beautiful, functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch (Galaxy S8) and 6.2-inch models (Galaxy S8+), the Infinity Display and near bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface without harsh angles. The result is a large display, not a large phone. The compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back.

The Galaxy Foundation

In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to build on the Galaxy foundation, delivering cutting-edge technology, including an advanced camera and enhanced performance that has been the hallmark of Galaxy flagship smartphones.

Premium Camera: The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing 1 .

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing . Powerful Performance: Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature the industry’s first 10 nm chip, enabling heightened speed and efficiency.

Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature the industry’s first 10 nm chip, enabling heightened speed and efficiency. Robust Entertainment: As the world’s first mobile device certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUM TM , Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ let you see much richer colors and more immersive experiences while watching your favorite shows. In addition, the devices offer next-level gaming experiences with vivid and superior graphic technology, as well as Game Pack, featuring top game titles, including select titles supported by the Vulkan API.

As the world’s first mobile device certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUM , Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ let you see much richer colors and more immersive experiences while watching your favorite shows. In addition, the devices offer next-level gaming experiences with vivid and superior graphic technology, as well as Game Pack, featuring top game titles, including select titles supported by the Vulkan API. Mobile Security: Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform2. In addition, the devices will offer a selection of biometric authentication, including a fingerprint scanner and iris scanner so users can select the method that works best for them.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will also come with the foundational Galaxy features that our customers have come to love, including:

IP68 water and dust resistance

MicroSD support up to 256GB

Always-on display

Fast and wireless charging capabilities

A New Way to Interact with Your Phone

Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone. With the new Bixby button, you will be able to conveniently access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with simple voice, touch and text commands. Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to learn about the user’s interests, situation and location. Users can easily shop, search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby’s image recognition technology.

Beyond the Phone Experience

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ power a robust portfolio of products and services, elevating the experience for premiere mobile productivity and connectivity.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are at the center of the new Gear VR with Controller, powered by Oculus. The new controller enables combined motion sensors, touchpad controls and a dedicated trigger, offering an even more intuitive, convenient and expressive way to interact and immerse in Gear VR. The new smartphones will also connect to the new Gear 360, capable of capturing up to 4K 360-degree videos, 15MP photos and 2K live streaming.

Leveraging the processing power of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for enhanced productivity, Samsung DeX is a unique solution that transforms these Android-based smartphones into secure desktops. With DeX, users can easily display and edit data from their phone, making working from a smartphone on the go faster and smarter.

In addition, Samsung Connect simplifies smart IoT device management. With Samsung Connect, users can easily activate Samsung and SmartThings IoT-enabled devices through a quick three-step configuration process and manage all connected devices through one integrated app.

U.S. Availability

In the U.S., the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver. Pre-orders for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will begin at 12:01 EDT on March 30, 20173. AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon Wireless will carry the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in stores beginning April 21.

In addition, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available at all Best Buy stores as well as BestBuy.com, ShopSamsung app, Target and Walmart.

Gear VR with Controller will be available beginning April 21, 2017 for $129.99. The Controller will also be sold separately beginning April 21, 2017 for $39.99.

Consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ will receive a free Gear VR headset with Controller and Oculus content4. A limited edition premium bundle which adds a 256GB memory card and Bluetooth headphones by AKG will also be available for $99. Additionally, consumers who purchase Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ will be eligible for Platinum Experience Status with Samsung Rewards5. These promotions will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit samsung.com/us/promotions and samsung.com/platinumexperience for more information.

For additional product information, please visit http://news.samsung.com/us or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Samsung Care

Coinciding with the launch of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is the introduction of Samsung Premium Care – the highest level of Samsung customer care designed to provide support to consumers.

Premium Care provides one-on-one, 24/7 technical support and assistance for everything from the set-up of your device to device training to hand delivery of a replacement should something happen to your phone with our extended warranty. Samsung Premium Care is free for the first 30 days with your new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+6. For more information, please visit: http://www.samsung.com/us/owners/protection-plus/.