Listen up, Star Wars fans: the latest digital release in the new age of Star Wars films has hit Google Play. It’s Star Wars: Rogue One, the first of several standalone Star Wars titles set to be launched under the Star Wars Anthology series.

For $19.99, you’re getting a story about a band of heroes who have decided that stealing the plans to the Death Star should bring about the much-needed demise of the Empire. The film is set just before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Buy it through Google and you can play it through YouTube or beam it to your Chromecast, and any other Cast-supported viewing devices, including all Android TVs. Be sure to check it out at Google Play if you’ve been waiting on it.