Mar 20th, 2017

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.

Bixby, as has long been rumored, is the company’s personal assistant (or “agent” as they seem keen on calling it) that’ll be at the heart of all their products. Samsung has confirmed that Bixby will launch with the Galaxy S8, and that those phones will even have a dedicated Bixby Button to initiate the personal assistant.

Samsung hasn’t yet fully detailed Bixby and all its capabilities, but they did give us an idea of how deep it will be in its ability to help you in your day-to-day. Samsung’s big goal for Bixby is to eliminate user confusion by eliminating the pitfalls that plague most voice-activated assistants, such as having to issue exact phrases to get the result you want, or not being able to use the assistant for all functions of an app.

To that end, Samsung says Bixby will have the power to allow you to use voice to do almost anything you could do in an app with touch, and you can weave in and out of voice and touch mode whenever you feel like. They say you can issue incomplete commands to Bixby and it will attempt to understand what you want to do and help you from there.

It sounds great on paper, but we won’t be able to see just how powerful it is until we see it in action. Samsung says they’ll have several apps ready to go with Bixby integration at launch, Samsung Pay likely being one of them as previous leaks have suggested. The company will also release a third-party SDK for developers who want their apps to be enhanced by Bixby.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be fully unveiled March 29th, and you can bet Bixby will be one of our biggest interests when we start picking the thing apart. Stay tuned.

[via Samsung]
local_offer    Bixby   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Samsung Galaxy S8's AKG headphones leak

Galaxy S8 leaks in Violet

The Galaxy S8 may launch in April

The Galaxy S8 is expected to outsell the Galaxy S7

Exynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

6

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

9

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …