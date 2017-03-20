The Samsung Galaxy S8 could be the worst kept secret in mobile right now. It’s easily one of the world’s most eagerly anticipated Android devices of the year so, of course, details about the phone have been pouring out onto the internet as we inch closer to the device’s official announcement next week.

Spoiling Samsung’s fun once again is Evan Blass — better known as @evleaks — who has tweeted out fresh new press renders of the device from almost every angle. There seems to be an almost purplish looking Space Gray model (this will definitely be my go-to) and a flat Jet Black looking color. Of course, Samsung’s much teased tiny bezels are being showcased, making the LG G6 look like a Sony Xperia device.

Odd placement of the fingerprint sensor is also clearly in view, accompanied by the usual concerns that the camera could build an excess of fingerprint smudges thanks to misplaced taps. Anyone worried about this would do well to wash their hands and keep a microfiber cleaning cloth handy. No additional details about the phone were provided by Mr. Blass, but we don’t think there’s much else to reveal about unless Samsung has been keeping a hidden feature up their sleeves.

