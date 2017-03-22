Can’t Samsung turn off the leaky faucet? We are seeing leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus on a daily basis and it’s getting old. The device isn’t even official yet, but I’m just about over it.

Galaxy S8 in black, grey…and gold. pic.twitter.com/q0I6QnhC0x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 22, 2017

Regardless, our friend @evleaks has shared another series of press renders, showing off the Galaxy S8 in three colors — black, gold, and grey. We aren’t seeing anything really new, other than the default wallpapers depending on which color you purchase.

It’s HIGHLY unlikely that Samsung will show off a device other than what we’ve been seeing over the last few months. So, we get it. We know what the S8 will look like, and we already know that Bixby will also be coming to your new 2017 flagship.

[Droid Life | Twitter]