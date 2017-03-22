Chipset manufacturers love to talk a big game about how their chips are the fastest and most efficient in all the lands. And more often than not, that is true for at least a short amount of time.

So, it’s no secret that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 follows that same track. It’s the newest, freshest, biggest and baddest right now, and early benchmarks are showing it.

Android Police’s tests of the chipset on several benchmarking suites show margins of anywhere between 10% and 50% over competitors across different categories such as graphics, single and multi-core performance, and more. We’re talking chipsets like Samsung’s Exynos 8890, Huawei’s Kirin 960, and even Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon 821.

We won’t harp too much on the numbers themselves because all of the chipsets mentioned make for lightning fast Android experiences already, and if the Snapdragon 835 bests them all then it’s safe to say that there’s reason to wait for its arrival starting with the Samsung Galaxy S8 next week.