As part of a collaboration with Colette, OnePlus launched a limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T that comes with 128GB of storage. The problem is they only had 250 units to sell in one corner of Colette’s Paris boutique.

But it looks like those not fortunate enough to be patrons in Paris will be able to get something similar. The company has announced a limited edition Midnight Black model, which seems to be the same color of the Colette Edition without the Colette logo.

Like the deal with Colette, OnePlus is turning to an outlet for limited exclusivity right now, with 250 units being offered up by HBX. Those will go up for sale on Friday, March 24th at 9AM Pacific.

Thankfully, OnePlus also made a point to mention that they’d be selling the device in limited quantities again after that date in North America and Europe on their own website for $479/€479/£439. If you want yours in the near future, though, HBX’s online popup sales event is your best bet for now.