So, that OnePlus announcement with Colette? Well, it was, in fact, a new edition of the phone.

The phone isn’t blue like we were expecting. It’s black. And it makes the thing look really nice. The box is blue and has a big Colette logo on it, too.

We like to go into this thing thinking that OnePlus and Colette really wanted this thing to be blue, but then they’d have a hard time combating talk that they copied the Really Blue Pixel. See what we mean?

So no, we didn’t get the blue OnePlus 3T we were imagining, but we do get a nice new color for those who didn’t like the Gunmetal Grey and Soft Gold options the phone debuted with. Unfortunately, if you want one then it still won’t be too easy.

They’re only making 250 of these, and you’ll only be able to get them at Colette’s Paris boutique. If you have the means and desire, look forward to it March 21st when the doors at Colette open at 11AM. It’ll cost you 479 Euros for a 128GB model.

[via OnePlus]