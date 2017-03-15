Mar 15th, 2017

So, that OnePlus announcement with Colette? Well, it was, in fact, a new edition of the phone.

The phone isn’t blue like we were expecting. It’s black. And it makes the thing look really nice. The box is blue and has a big Colette logo on it, too.

We like to go into this thing thinking that OnePlus and Colette really wanted this thing to be blue, but then they’d have a hard time combating talk that they copied the Really Blue Pixel. See what we mean?

So no, we didn’t get the blue OnePlus 3T we were imagining, but we do get a nice new color for those who didn’t like the Gunmetal Grey and Soft Gold options the phone debuted with. Unfortunately, if you want one then it still won’t be too easy.

They’re only making 250 of these, and you’ll only be able to get them at Colette’s Paris boutique. If you have the means and desire, look forward to it March 21st when the doors at Colette open at 11AM. It’ll cost you 479 Euros for a 128GB model.

[via OnePlus]
local_offer    OnePlus  OnePlus 3T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 3T could come in Blue

OnePlus releases the latest version of OxygenOS

OnePlus 5 rumors

AnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device

OnePlus shows us how to love our phones

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.