Huawei has announced that they’re updating the Huawei Mate 9 today to bring the Amazon Alexa support they’d previously promised.

Alexa will come as a one-touch button — presumably one that can go on your home screen– which you can use t call on Alexa and have it do Alexa things. That includes controlling your smart home, ordering products, playing games, getting news and weather updates, and more.

As such, Alexa isn’t really “deep” in the phone in that she’s not summonable in an ever-present state where you can call her name from within any app or if the device is off — you have to go out and seek her, just like any other app.

Still, it’s Alexa on your phone, and Alexa is cool enough that it’s worth making the effort to engage with her every day. Folks in the US should stay on the lookout for the update to hit their phones over-the-air.