Mar 15th, 2017

Flagship devices usually are accompanied with the best specs, a big marketing budget and high expectations. LG will likely be spending a lot of money to promote the G6, but the phone spec sheet could be better and expectations by the media and Android enthusiasts are pretty low.

That being said, here are six reasons you should buy the LG G6:

  • Software: UI 6.0 on the G6 is the best software LG has released in years
  • Square photos: the G6’s square photos feature is delightful if you’re an Instagram fan
  • Design: LG has stepped up its game with the G6, delivering a recognizable, premium design
  • Water resistance: this phone comes with IP68 water resistance, allowing it to survive if dunked in water
  • Dual cameras: two cameras isn’t a fad – especially when the wide-angle lens on the G6 is this good
  • Display: the 18:9 aspect ratio of the phone’s display is odd, but makes the phone smaller

For a more detailed look at each of these points, be sure to watch the video above.

Which of these features are most important for you? More importantly, are you planning to buy the G6 instead of the Galaxy S8 or another 2017 flagship smartphone?

 
local_offer    LG  LG G6  LG G6 video  

stars Further Reading

LG G6 pre-orders kick off this Friday, March 17th on Verizon [LEAK]

Deal: Free Google Home with LG G6

LG G6 water resistance test

LG G6 off to a fast start

Mobile Roar 163: Woody @ MWC

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertNokia C9 concept is beautiful
closeThis Nokia C9 concept has us drooling at the mouth

Here’s one artist’s imagination of what the Nokia C9 could look like.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertWatch John Oliver roast Samsung and their exp
closeWatch John Oliver roast Samsung and their explosive product lines [VIDEO]

Better late than never, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver pulled out all the stops in a hilarious parody video highlighting Samsung’s troubled year with explosive products.

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 163: Woody @ MWC
closeMobile Roar 163: LG G6 first impressions, MWC recap, and YouTube TV

In this episode, we’re mostly talking about Mobile World Congress. Chris shares his thoughts on the LG G6 and the plethora of new phones. We also debate the merits of software buttons.

6 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 163 LIVE
closeWatch the Mobile Roar Podcast LIVE at 2PM Eastern!

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you!