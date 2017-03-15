Flagship devices usually are accompanied with the best specs, a big marketing budget and high expectations. LG will likely be spending a lot of money to promote the G6, but the phone spec sheet could be better and expectations by the media and Android enthusiasts are pretty low.

That being said, here are six reasons you should buy the LG G6 :

For a more detailed look at each of these points, be sure to watch the video above.

Which of these features are most important for you? More importantly, are you planning to buy the G6 instead of the Galaxy S8 or another 2017 flagship smartphone?