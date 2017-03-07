Google has revealed the distribution numbers for March 2017 and Lollipop and Marshmallow continue to gain dominance, while Nougat’s distribution numbers are up to 2.8% compared to just 0.5% in January. We also bid goodbye to Froyo back in January, but Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, and Jelly Bean continue to hold on with stubborn tenacity.

It’s interesting to note that the bulk of devices that are now on Nougat are on the 7.0 update and not 7.1, which remains at a paltry 0.4% of adoption. That’s only up about 0.2% since the January distribution numbers, which shows that most OEMs who are rolling out Nougat for their devices are doing so with the 7.0 release.