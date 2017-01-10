Jan 10th, 2017

Android’s official platform distribution numbers were just updated for the new year and with that, we’re finally bidding a (not-so) fond farewell to Android 2.2 Froyo. It’s been a little over 6 full years since Android 2.2 was first unveiled at Google I/O back in 2010. Changes included a brand new JIT compiler, cloud to device messaging APIs, application backup API, apps to SD, portable hotspot functionality, V8 Javascript engine, auto update / update all function for apps in the Android Market, and other small UI tweaks.

Devices running Froyo are now so few, that the Android version is no longer being represented in the official platform distribution numbers. As for the rest, we’re seeing Nougat making a small jump from 0.4% to 0.7%, while Marshmallow — which is well over a year old — increasing from 26.3% to 29.6% of devices with Google Play access.

When it comes platform versions, things run much differently on Android than they do on competing platforms like iOS where Apple has complete and total control over the OS. On Android, each and every smartphone manufacturer is responsible for updating their devices to the latest versions of Android and it’s a process surrounded in red tape, typically requiring lengthy approval process from carriers and the like.

For those demanding the quickest and most up-to-date versions of Android, Google’s Nexus — now Pixel — smartphones are really the only way to go. For those with devices from LG, Samsung, Lenovo and whoever else, you’re stuck crossing your fingers that a update will eventually hit your device. But we’re sure most of you are used to it by now.

[Android Developers]
local_offer    Android 2.2 Froyo   Android Platform Distribution  

stars Further Reading

Google releases September Android Distribution numbers

Android Platform Distribution for August 2016

Android Platform numbers for July 2016

Android Marshmallow adoption increases, but still behind adoption rates from Android Lollipop in 2015.

Marshmallow now on 7.5% of Android devices

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

4

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

5

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

6

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.