Mar 3rd, 2017

We’re still marveling at the thought of drones delivering our Amazon Prime shipments for free, but company owner Jeff Bezos is looking far deeper than we anticipated with this whole delivery thing.

The Washington Post — which is a Bezos-owned publication — independently obtained a copy of a white paper from Bezos’ space-oriented company Blue Origin. The 7-page paper acts as an introductory letter of intent to NASA for the company’s blessings in developing systems for delivering items to the moon.

Bezos — any many others in the space field — believe we’re closer than ever to returning to the moon after not having been there for over 40 years. There’s a strong belief that attempts to begin settlements on the moon are a real possibility these days, even if those settlements are only for the purpose of scientific probing.

Regardless, Bezos thinks any sort of settlement or advanced building projects on the moon will require a reliable delivery pipeline to get materials from earth to the folks up on the big lunar rock, and his company wants to be at the forefront of that.

Of course, it’s all for naught if NASA doesn’t receive the budgets and approvals from the Trump administration to accelerate plans to return to the moon, but there’s nothing wrong with planning for the possibility.
