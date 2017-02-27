The ASUS ZenWatch 2 and ASUS ZenWatch 3 were both on the list of devices to get Android Wear 2.0, but a timeline for the update’s arrival still has yet to be established. Scratch that as of today: ASUS has mentioned that we’ll be seeing it in early Q2 2017.

That sounds like a long wait, but considering We’ll be hitting Q2 in just over a month’s time it may not be so bad. Of course, “early” Q2 could be any day before we hit the halfway mark of the quarter, and that “early” expectation could easily slip to “late” if unforeseen issues arise.

And considering the ASUS ZenWatch 3 was originally meant to launch with Android Wear 2.0 we’d be pretty sick if they can’t get the update out in a timely manner. But at least we have some expectation so we aren’t left in the dark as the weeks and months tick by. We’ll let you know once things get rolling or if we’ll have to suffer through another setback.

