You no longer need to buy a Pixel , Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

The only requirement is that you must have a device with Marshmallow or higher, and it also must use Google Play Services (which is almost every Android phone there is, unless you are one of the very few people rocking something like an Amazon Fire Phone ).

Google Assistant figures to be your all-new search experience. You can carry out your typical queries as normal, but you can also have the Google Assistant help you with specific things like reminding you of your flight details, telling you if you need to dress for rain, and even control your smart home. It’s all done in conversational tone, too, so you can string questions and responses together as if you’re talking to an actual assistant.

For now, the goods will only come to English speakers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, while folks in Germany can also enjoy it in their nation’s language of choice. Others will have to wait for their locale to be added over the course of the year.

[via Google]