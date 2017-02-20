B&H Photo is making it super cheap to pick up an unlocked LG V20 . They’re taking $300 off the phone in their latest deal.

That brings the V20 down to $499, which is a fine price for this much phone. You’re getting the current best of LG’s work in the mobile field (well, at least until the LG G6 launches, anyway), which includes a crisp 5.7-inch Quad HD display, the very-much-alive-and-well Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a dual-rear camera setup, and more.

Here’s the catch: there are only 12 hours left to snag one at this price as of this writing. Get over to B&H and grab yours before it’s too late.