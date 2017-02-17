One of the biggest ironies of this election and current presidency is that Donald Trump assumed the role of President of the United States, in part thanks to the overwhelming concern placed on Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured private email server while she served as Secretary of State.

Now a month into his presidency, Donald Trump refuses to give up his Samsung Galaxy S3 in favor of the secure phone offered to him by the Secret Service. That’s such a huge problem that The Verge has illustrated just how easy it would be to hack Donald Trump’s dinosaur of a phone.

Because of this, Congressman Ted Lieu of California sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee to ask them to raise an investigation into the president’s current Android phone and whether or not it is secure enough to remain his daily driver. The letter has been co-signed by 14 other members of Congress.

“The device President Trump insists on using — most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 — has particularly well-documented vulnerabilities. What immediate actions do the President and the Office of the President intend to take to ensure the swift and safe transition of communications technologies?”

This snippet from the letter brings to light the questions many have been asking about Trump’s own security protocols. It was revealed earlier this week that an intelligence briefing took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, with cellphone camera lights being used as flashlights to review sensitive documents in the low-light of the resort.