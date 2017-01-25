Jan 25th, 2017

On January 20th, we reported that Donald Trump has been asked by his Secret Service to give up his unsecured Android phone in favor of a more secure device for the man who holds the most powerful office in the world. That lasted all of about five days, according to a recent report from the New York Times.

The report mostly goes into depth about how Trump is adjusting from his Trump Tower penthouse suite to living in the White House, but halfway through the article, it makes mention of the phone that Trump supposedly gave up the day he was sworn in as President of the United States.

Melania, went back to New York on Sunday night with their 10-year-old son, Barron, and so Mr. Trump has the television — and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company. That was the case after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when Mr. Trump appeared to be reacting to Bill O’Reilly’s show on Fox News, which was airing a feature on crime in Chicago.

The tweet mentioned in the quote above did indeed come from an Android device, which is the typical signal that a tweet on Donald Trump’s Twitter account actually came from him and not any of his aides that may retweet messages.

So it seems as though the man who now holds the highest office in the United States hasn’t quite given up his favorite device for his late-night Twitter storms.

