Jan 20th, 2017

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

It’s said Donald Trump uses an Android phone for his day-to-day business dealings and personal matters, and that phone happens to be an Android phone. Whether that’s due to preference of OS, brand, or any other number of reasons, he uses an Android phone. But once he’s sworn in and given his first security briefing as the president of the United States, he will officially have to turn it in for something more secure.

What does this say about the security of Android at its most basic level? Not much, we’d say. Consider Barack Obama, who had to give up his own personal smartphone for a BlackBerry if he wanted to become the first US president to use a cellphone, and even then it had to be heavily modified for security reasons.

That any Android phone would be subject to the same scrutiny isn’t surprising, and we reckon that, with enough time and expertise, an Android phone could also be made secure enough for use by a sitting president. They’ve deployed them throughout the military, after all, and that’s another highly sensitive entity of the government which has every reason to be paranoid about security.

Then you also have to take into account that Obama was eventually allowed to use an iPhone, and according to Google, Android has reached the same level of security as Apple’s phones.

Of course, until Trump is outfitted with his new smartphone we can’t know what, exactly, the plan will be for him to continue toting his beloved device, but don’t be surprised if Android is immediately crossed off the shortlist.

[via Associated Press]

stars Further Reading

Here's the LG G6

Pixel prices at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 press conference is Sunday

Honor 6X Tips & Tricks

No Man's Sky on NVIDIA Shield

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

8

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

9

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

10

more_vertThe Oppo Find 9 has been leaked
closeThe borderless Oppo Find 9 is leaked ahead of its official reveal

New details for the Oppo Find 9 have been leaked and show a new bezel-less design, along with the fact that the device will be available in 2 different variants once launched.