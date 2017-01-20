As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

It’s said Donald Trump uses an Android phone for his day-to-day business dealings and personal matters, and that phone happens to be an Android phone. Whether that’s due to preference of OS, brand, or any other number of reasons, he uses an Android phone. But once he’s sworn in and given his first security briefing as the president of the United States, he will officially have to turn it in for something more secure.

What does this say about the security of Android at its most basic level? Not much, we’d say. Consider Barack Obama, who had to give up his own personal smartphone for a BlackBerry if he wanted to become the first US president to use a cellphone, and even then it had to be heavily modified for security reasons.

That any Android phone would be subject to the same scrutiny isn’t surprising, and we reckon that, with enough time and expertise, an Android phone could also be made secure enough for use by a sitting president. They’ve deployed them throughout the military, after all, and that’s another highly sensitive entity of the government which has every reason to be paranoid about security.

Then you also have to take into account that Obama was eventually allowed to use an iPhone, and according to Google, Android has reached the same level of security as Apple’s phones.

Of course, until Trump is outfitted with his new smartphone we can’t know what, exactly, the plan will be for him to continue toting his beloved device, but don’t be surprised if Android is immediately crossed off the shortlist.

[via Associated Press]