Feb 17th, 2017

A new report from CNBC suggests that Sprint parent company SoftBank Group is considering giving up Sprint to Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile in order to facilitate a merger between the two wireless carriers.

According to sources familiar with the matter, SoftBank Group has not yet approached Deutsche Telekom because the FCC has imposed anti-collusion rules between the rivals, thanks to a current auction for airwaves. The sources state that once the auction is over in April, the two companies will begin merger negotiations.

This isn’t the first time that SoftBank has flirted with the idea of merging Sprint and T-Mobile, as a little less than three years ago the company abandoned an effort to acquire T-Mobile as opposition from anti-trust regulators became apparent. In that deal, SoftBank would have gained a majority ownership of T-Mobile, with Deutsche Telekom retaining a minority stake.

Now that T-Mobile is profitable and has actually inspired changes in the US wireless carrier landscape, Deutsche Telekom is no longer willing to part with the company, so sources say SoftBank will have to take a different approach this time.

[via CNBC]
local_offer    Deutsche Telekom   SoftBank   Sprint   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile Galaxy S7 & S7 edge get Nougat

Android Nougat is coming to the HTC One A9

T-Mobile responds to Verizon's new unlimited plans

DEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile

Get a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

3

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

6

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

7

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

8

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

9

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.