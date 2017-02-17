Feb 17th, 2017

Like Verizon and Sprint, AT&T has just announced details for its new unlimited plan. The biggest change is that the plan is available to anyone, dropping the previous requirement which forced customers to bundle the plan with a DirectTV subscription. But that’s where the good news comes to an end.

The first line on AT&T’s unlimited plan costs $100 – substantially more than the $70 charged by T-Mobile and the $80 charged by Verizon and Sprint. From there, AT&T is charging $40 each for the second and third lines, while the 4th line is completely free. The $180 total cost for four lines of unlimited data is comparable to what you would pay on Verizon or Sprint, but it is $20 more expensive than T-Mobile One. But AT&T’s unlimited plan is missing one key feature which T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon have included in their unlimited plans – 10GB of mobile hotspot access.

If you’re already an AT&T customer and aren’t interested in switching to another service provider, AT&T’s new unlimited package could be a good fit. However, we’d recommend taking a closer look at what AT&T’s competitors have to offer if you’re looking for a better deal on unlimited talk, text and web access.

[AT&T]
local_offer    AT&T   unlimited plans  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile catches up to Verizon in network speeds

LG Watch Sport to be offered at AT&T

FCC drops inquiry on carriers' free-data programs

AT&T rolling out 5G network to Austin and Indianapolis first

T-Mobile offers AT&T switchers a free year of Hulu

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

3

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

4

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

5

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

6

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

7

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

8

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

9

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

10

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.