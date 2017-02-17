Like Verizon and Sprint, AT&T has just announced details for its new unlimited plan. The biggest change is that the plan is available to anyone, dropping the previous requirement which forced customers to bundle the plan with a DirectTV subscription. But that’s where the good news comes to an end.

The first line on AT&T’s unlimited plan costs $100 – substantially more than the $70 charged by T-Mobile and the $80 charged by Verizon and Sprint. From there, AT&T is charging $40 each for the second and third lines, while the 4th line is completely free. The $180 total cost for four lines of unlimited data is comparable to what you would pay on Verizon or Sprint, but it is $20 more expensive than T-Mobile One. But AT&T’s unlimited plan is missing one key feature which T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon have included in their unlimited plans – 10GB of mobile hotspot access.

If you’re already an AT&T customer and aren’t interested in switching to another service provider, AT&T’s new unlimited package could be a good fit. However, we’d recommend taking a closer look at what AT&T’s competitors have to offer if you’re looking for a better deal on unlimited talk, text and web access.

[AT&T]